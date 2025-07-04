This crypto under $0.002 could hit $1 and make people rich before Cardano touches $3 again

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

As ADA stalls under $3, LILPEPE races ahead with Layer 2 utility and under-$0.002 pricing that could explode in this bull run.

ADA hit $3 back in 2021, but it’s been stuck in slow motion ever since. While investors wait and hope for another long climb, a high-speed underdog is already sprinting toward the spotlight. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) — currently priced under $0.002 — might just blow past $1 long before ADA touches $3 again. 

It’s not just another meme token. LILPEPE is building something bigger: a full-blown meme-focused Layer 2 blockchain. That’s utility, hype, and early-stage pricing all in one explosive package. ADA might still be a smart long-term bet. But those who are looking for life-changing gains before this bull run peaks, LILPEPE looks like the faster, hungrier contender.

Little Pepe: The $0.0013 powerhouse ready to explode

Little Pepe is no ordinary memecoin. It’s currently priced at just $0.0013 in Stage 4 of its presale and has already raised over $2.8 million, with more than 65% of tokens sold. That momentum is more than hype; it’s a sign that investors are waking up to a unique opportunity.

A memecoin with real infrastructure

While many meme tokens rely solely on branding and community engagement, Little Pepe goes a step further: it’s launching as its own EVM-compatible Layer 2 blockchain built entirely for meme culture. This custom-built chain offers ultra-low gas fees, high throughput, and zero tax trading. This makes it a dream environment for memecoin creators and degens alike.

Key features that set Little Pepe apart

  • Zero taxes on buys and sells — no hidden fees.
  • Sniper-bot resistant launches baked into the blockchain.
  • Pepe’s Pump Pad: an on-chain meme launchpad with auto-liquidity locks.
  • Confirmed listings on two top-tier CEXs post-presale.
  • $777,000 giveaway ongoing for early presale buyers,

Adding more fuel to the fire is Pepe’s Pump Pad, the project’s native memecoin launchpad. This tool features auto-liquidity locks and rug-prevention systems built in. With dozens, potentially hundreds, of meme projects expected to launch on Little Pepe’s chain, the demand for LILPEPE is likely to surge as it becomes the native gas token of an entire ecosystem.

With confirmed listings on two top-tier centralized exchanges (CEXs) and ambitions to list on the world’s largest exchange, it’s easy to see why traders are rushing in. Little Pepe is fast, cheap, safe for degens, and powered by a team of anonymous experts who have contributed to previous meme success stories. It’s not just another meme coin.

Cardano: Strong fundamentals, but slow climb

Cardano is one of the most respected Layer 1 blockchains in the cryptocurrency industry. It is recognized for its scientific approach and peer-reviewed upgrades. After reaching a peak of $3.10 in 2021, ADA has been slow to recover. At press time, it trades around $ 0.50. 

This crypto under $0.002 could hit $1 and make people rich before Cardano touches $3 again - 1

While many analysts believe it can eventually hit $3 again, such a move would require sustained bull market conditions, increased DeFi adoption, and large-scale institutional participation. The problem is that it won’t happen overnight. ADA is a slow burner, and while it offers solid long-term potential, short-term gains are likely limited to 2x or 3x. Even with ADA ETF possibly launching this year, a move to $5 may not materialize this year.  Compare that to Little Pepe, which is still in presale and already has upside baked in via its confirmed listing price. One is a slow climb; the other is a rocket waiting on the launchpad.

Why smart traders are betting on meme infrastructure

The memecoin sector is known for its volatility. However, it’s also where some of the fastest wealth creation has occurred in the crypto space. Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe all made headlines for their insane rallies. However, none of them provided true infrastructure for others to build upon. 

That’s where Little Pepe is different. The Layer 2 ecosystem is also one of crypto’s most lucrative frontiers. As Ethereum gas fees spike again during bull cycles, chains like Little Pepe, which offer zero tax and low costs, stand to gain massive adoption. 

The path to $1: Before Cardano hits $3

Little Pepe is at the perfect intersection of hype, utility, and early-stage pricing. Its listing price of $0.003 already provides a more than 2x gain from current levels. But once it hits exchanges and meme season kicks into high gear, it could 50x, 100x, or more — far faster than ADA will climb 6x to $3. 

The crypto market loves speed. Traders are seeking the next big thing before it becomes mainstream. Little Pepe is still flying under the radar, but with its presale almost over and viral campaigns gaining steam, that won’t last long. In a short while, the token could deliver $1 before ADA reaches $3. 

Final thoughts

ADA might reach $3 again, but it could take many months or even years. Little Pepe, on the other hand, is in a prime position to deliver life-changing returns before that happens. With its meme-focused Layer 2 chain and a launchpad that will flood the market with new tokens, LILPEPE is unlike anything else in the meme space. At under $0.002, the price is right. The potential is massive. And time is running out.  Visit the LIPEPE website to join the presale now before Stage 4 ends. Interested investors could be sitting on a future $1 token before Cardano even stretches its legs.

To learn more about Little Pepe, visit the website, Telegram, and X.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

