Nano Labs has purchased approximately $50 million in BNB tokens, expanding its digital asset reserves to approximately $160 million By: PANews 2025/07/03 21:30

PANews reported on July 3rd that according to Globenewswire, Nano Labs Ltd (NASDAQ: NA) announced that it had purchased 74,315 BNBs through OTC, with an average price of approximately $672.45 and a total transaction volume of approximately $50 million. After the completion of this transaction, the company's cumulative reserves of mainstream digital currencies including Bitcoin and BNB have reached approximately $160 million.