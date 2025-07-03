Bitcoin Asia 2025 organizers offered free admission to all participants

By: Incrypted
2025/07/03 20:07
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011559-15.95%
  • On August 28-29, Bitcoin Asia 2025 will be held in Hong Kong.
  • The organizers have decided to make general tickets free.
  • The passes of those who paid for them earlier will be upgraded to the Pro Pass category for free.
  • The aim of this initiative is to expand the reach and attract more newcomers.

On August 28-29, 2025, the Bitcoin Asia 2025 conference will be held in Hong Kong. The organizers of the event have announced that all attendees will receive a free general admission pass.

In this way, they aim to make the event the most accessible bitcoin conference in the world. The initiative is aimed at students, educators, developers, creators, policymakers and just curious newcomers to the Web3 sphere, the organizers said.

It is expected to significantly expand the event’s reach and attract tens of thousands of new participants.

To recognize the contributions of early adopters, those who paid for General Admission earlier will receive a Pro Pass completely free and automatic.

It includes:

  • access to an exclusive lounge area;
  • free coffee and snacks;
  • entrance and check-in with no queues;
  • premium features in the conference app.

With this in mind, three types of tickets are available to attendees:

  • General Access Pass – free;
  • Pro Pass – $199;
  • Whale Pass – $2199. It includes access to exclusive events, special services and more.

Bitcoin Asia 2025 is organized by Bitcoin Inc. It also supports a series of bitcoin events of the same name around the world.

Participants are promised a variety of programs, workshops, speeches and discussions on education, institutional adoption, regulatory clarity and other topics.

As the organizers noted, they were guided by the success of a similar event for Bitcoin 2026. As a result, more than 20,000 people received a free pass in less than 48 hours.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия

Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия

Пост Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия впервые появился на Coinpedia Fintech News Pudgy Penguins и котирующаяся на Nasdaq компания Sharps Technology заключили партнерство для объединения казначейской системы Sharps на базе Solana с брендом Pudgy Penguins. Это сотрудничество направлено на повышение узнаваемости бренда и стимулирование институционального внедрения путем объединения NFT-активов со стратегиями онchain-казначейства. Оно предоставляет новые способы взаимодействия с активами на базе Экосистемы Solana как для розничных, так и для институциональных пользователей, подчеркивая ...
NFT
NFT$0.0000004296-0.53%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/10 20:48
Share
STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

Пост STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить способ генерации доходности стейблкоинами впервые появился на Coinpedia Fintech News STBL.com ("STBL"), протокол стейблкоинов нового поколения, объявил о стратегическом сотрудничестве с Ondo Finance, лидером в токенизации реальных активов. Партнерство открывает возможность выпуска USST на сумму до 50 миллионов долларов, обеспеченных USDY от Ondo, токенизированной доходной монетой, защищенной краткосрочными казначейскими облигациями США и банковскими депозитами до востребования. Интеграция знаменует новую эру в стейблкоинах ...
STBL
STBL$0.16095-27.57%
Ondo
ONDO$0.86525-2.02%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011197--%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/10 21:05
Share
Лучшие криптоактивы для покупки сейчас, предпродажа Pepeto против PENGU и PUMP, соперник Dogecoin с потенциалом роста в 100 раз

Лучшие криптоактивы для покупки сейчас, предпродажа Pepeto против PENGU и PUMP, соперник Dogecoin с потенциалом роста в 100 раз

Три имени продолжают всплывать. Pepeto (PEPETO) выглядит как настоящий конкурент Dogecoin благодаря привлекательности предпродажи и практической полезности. PENGU [...] Пост Лучшая криптовалюта для покупки сейчас, предпродажа Pepeto против PENGU и PUMP, конкурент Dogecoin с потенциалом роста в 100 раз впервые появился на Coindoo.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00486+13.55%
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.029878-0.96%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.005171-5.53%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 21:10
Share

Trending News

More

Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия

STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

Лучшие криптоактивы для покупки сейчас, предпродажа Pepeto против PENGU и PUMP, соперник Dogecoin с потенциалом роста в 100 раз

Южная Корея распространяет борьбу с криптовалютами на холодные кошельки и жесткие диски

Криптовалютные движения показывают коррекцию, в то время как киты обращают внимание на новый проект токенизации недвижимости Avalon X Presale для получения большой прибыли