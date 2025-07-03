DOJ credits Tether for aiding funds recovery from Trump-linked crypto scam

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/03 19:47
Union
U$0.001565-55.97%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.324-2.26%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006133-4.85%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000196--%

The U.S. Department of Justice has credited stablecoin issuer Tether for helping recover $40,300 in stolen crypto tied to a scam that impersonated the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee.

According to the July 2 release, the scam occurred in December 2024, when impersonators tricked a political donor into sending $250,300 in USDT (USDT) on Ethereum by posing as the co-chair of the Trump-Vance committee.

The scammers used a lookalike email address to make the fraudulent request, swapping an “I” for a lowercase “L” in the email address to deceive the victim into thinking the request was legitimate. Thinking it was real, the donor fell for the scheme and sent the funds.

Upon receipt, the scammers moved the assets through several wallets within hours. However, authorities traced the transactions and successfully recovered $40,300.

In the announcement, the Justice Department specifically acknowledged stablecoin issuer Tether for aiding in the recovery of the funds. 

“The Department of Justice would like to acknowledge Tether for its assistance in effectuating the transfer of these assets,” the filing read. 

The latest case adds to Tether’s track record of working with law enforcement to freeze and recover illicit funds. In June, the DOJ credited the company for assisting in the takedown of a $225 million crypto pig-butchering scheme. The firm has also been repeatedly praised by multiple agencies for its swift action in freezing suspicious assets and supporting investigations.

Meanwhile, rival stablecoin issuer Circle is facing scrutiny over its handling of similar abuse. Earlier this week, on-chain investigator ZachXBT accused the firm of turning a blind eye toward the growing use of its stablecoin USDC by North Korea-linked hackers and malicious actors

ZachXBT raised questions over Circle’s compliance standards, stating that despite substantial wallet flows tied to sanctioned actors, it has failed to investigate or freeze the wallets involved.

While Tether was once the target of criticism for its loose compliance practices, its growing cooperation with law enforcement suggests the firm is now taking a more proactive and compliant approach.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия

Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия

Пост Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия впервые появился на Coinpedia Fintech News Pudgy Penguins и котирующаяся на Nasdaq компания Sharps Technology заключили партнерство для объединения казначейской системы Sharps на базе Solana с брендом Pudgy Penguins. Это сотрудничество направлено на повышение узнаваемости бренда и стимулирование институционального внедрения путем объединения NFT-активов со стратегиями онchain-казначейства. Оно предоставляет новые способы взаимодействия с активами на базе Экосистемы Solana как для розничных, так и для институциональных пользователей, подчеркивая ...
NFT
NFT$0.0000004293-0.55%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/10 20:48
Share
STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

Пост STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить способ генерации доходности стейблкоинами впервые появился на Coinpedia Fintech News STBL.com ("STBL"), протокол стейблкоинов нового поколения, объявил о стратегическом сотрудничестве с Ondo Finance, лидером в токенизации реальных активов. Партнерство открывает возможность выпуска USST на сумму до 50 миллионов долларов, обеспеченных USDY от Ondo, токенизированной доходной монетой, защищенной краткосрочными казначейскими облигациями США и банковскими депозитами до востребования. Интеграция знаменует новую эру в стейблкоинах ...
STBL
STBL$0.16594-25.48%
Ondo
ONDO$0.87814-0.71%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011196--%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/10 21:05
Share
BitMine добавляет ETH на сумму 104 миллиона $ в Казначейство, поскольку Fundstrat прогнозирует целевую цену в 5,5 тысячи $ – ETH готов взорваться?

BitMine добавляет ETH на сумму 104 миллиона $ в Казначейство, поскольку Fundstrat прогнозирует целевую цену в 5,5 тысячи $ – ETH готов взорваться?

BitMine Immersion Technologies добавила 23 823 ETH стоимостью 103,7 миллиона $ в свою казну, достигнув в общей сложности 12,4 миллиарда $, в то время как аналитик Fundstrat Марк Ньютон предсказал, что Ethereum вырастет до 5 500 $, а институциональные холдинги достигли 12,48 миллиона ETH, что составляет 10,31% от предложения сети.
Эфириум
ETH$4,266.84-1.84%
4
4$0.11909-30.32%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/10 20:09
Share

Trending News

More

Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия

STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

BitMine добавляет ETH на сумму 104 миллиона $ в Казначейство, поскольку Fundstrat прогнозирует целевую цену в 5,5 тысячи $ – ETH готов взорваться?

Ceffu получает лицензию VASP в Дубае для институционального хранения криптоактивов

Криптовалютные движения показывают коррекцию, в то время как киты обращают внимание на новый проект токенизации недвижимости Avalon X Presale для получения большой прибыли