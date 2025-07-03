TANSUN Technology: Credit card product solutions support stablecoins By: PANews 2025/07/03 17:14

PANews reported on July 3rd that according to Zhitong Finance, an investor asked Tianyang Technology whether it was true that the company was currently promoting a credit card product that can be recharged with stablecoins. Tianyang Technology stated on the interactive platform that the company's credit card solution has passed international certifications such as PCI DSS, and is especially suitable for regional banks in emerging markets such as Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Credit card overseas expansion is the company's established strategy. The company's credit card product solution supports stablecoins.