Deribit: $2.98 billion BTC options and $584 million ETH options are about to expire, and the biggest pain point of BTC is $106,000 By: PANews 2025/07/03 16:46

BTC $119,975.9 -1.11% PAIN $1.3837 -0.59% ETH $4,229.59 -2.64%

PANews reported on July 3 that Deribit issued an option expiration reminder, saying that after the massive expiration of $17 billion last week, this week's scale is relatively small but still worth paying attention to. The notional value of Bitcoin (BTC) options is $2.98 billion, the Put/Call ratio is 1.01, and the maximum pain point is $106,000. The notional value of Ethereum (ETH) options is $584 million, the Put/Call ratio is 1.28, and the maximum pain point is $2,500.