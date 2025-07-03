Stablecoin infrastructure project Perena completes new round of financing, with Native CryptoX and others participating By: PANews 2025/07/03 14:01

PANews reported on July 3 that the decentralized stablecoin infrastructure project Perena announced the completion of a new round of financing, which attracted more than 350 supporters. This round of financing included participation from institutions such as Susquehanna, Native CryptoX and Hermeneutic Investments. Earlier news, Solana's stablecoin trading infrastructure project Perena completed a US$3 million pre-seed round of financing, led by Borderless Capital .