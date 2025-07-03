[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 3, 2025 – Law Firm Sues Michael Saylor’s Strategy Over Misleading Bitcoin Claims By: CryptoNews 2025/07/03 12:26

CAP $0.10762 -2.64% GAINS $0.02273 -3.27%

The crypto market is showing positive momentum today, with the total crypto market cap rising 0.2%. Bitcoin is up 2.5% over the past 24 hours, currently trading just above $108,800 after briefly crossing $109,600. Ethereum has also posted strong gains, rising over 6% and trading above $2,560. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.