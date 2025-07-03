3xwRKt address spent about $1.6 million to buy $Company and cashed out about $1.6 million through multiple addresses By: PANews 2025/07/03 10:25

CAP $0.10751 -2.74% TOKEN $0.0123 +1.40% WALLET $0.02845 +19.03%

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, wallet address 3xwRKt recently spent about $1.6 million to buy $Company, a small-cap token with a market value of only $20,000. At the same time, wallet addresses 7Hkpf3, 719isQ, and 8mserK sold a large amount of $Company, cashing out a total of about $1.6 million.