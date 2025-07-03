A whale purchased 215,850 HYPE at an average price of $40.13, worth about $8.66 million By: PANews 2025/07/03 08:45

HYPE $44.23 +2.55% USDC $0.9996 +0.01%

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited $8.768 million USDC into HyperLiquid and purchased 215,850 HYPE at $40.13, with a total cost of approximately $8.66 million.