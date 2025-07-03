Oasi launches ROFL mainnet to support privacy-preserving AI applications By: PANews 2025/07/03 08:37

PANews reported on July 3 that the Oasis Protocol Foundation launched the ROFL mainnet, providing a verifiable off-chain computing framework to support privacy-preserving AI and financial application development. ROFL uses Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) to implement off-chain processing of complex computations and ensure blockchain-level trust. Currently, projects such as Zeph and WT3 have developed privacy-first AI applications and decentralized trading tools based on ROFL, further promoting the integration of blockchain and AI. Earlier news indicated that the Oasis Foundation will provide $5 million in funding to introduce Midas’ tokenized treasury fund into the Sapphire chain .