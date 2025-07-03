Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, SBF’s Former Jailmate, Acquitted On Most Serious Charges

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, the one-time cellmate of FTX fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried, was acquitted of the most serious charges against him in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday.

‘Diddy’ Acquitted on Some Charges in High-Profile Trial

According to reports, Combs was found not guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking charges brought against him by federal prosecutors on July 2.

However, the rapper-turned-mogul was found guilty of prostitution-related charges tied to his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

While the charges carry a maximum of 10 years in prison, NBC News reports that prosecutors will push for less than that. Jail time is based mainly on sentencing guidelines and is at the discretion of the federal judge overseeing the case.

Sam Bankman-Fried Faces the Music

Combs has been held at Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in New York City, where he previously lived in the same prison block as former crypto kingpin Sam Bankman-Fried.

According to a September 2024 report from NBC News, sources claimed Bankman-Fried and Combs were being held in a “barrack-style area” that housed no more than 20 inmates who may have required “special detention” due to their high-profile status.

MDC is known for heightened violence and poor conditions, with several stabbings taking place just last year.

In one instance cited by U.S. District Judge Gary R. Brown, MDC inmates have regularly dealt with delayed medical care, aging infrastructure, and “frequent lockdowns due to violence.”

However, with federal prison time already under Combs’ belt, the rapper’s legal defense is set to push for no more time served.

Bankman-Fried, meanwhile, is continuing his sentence at Terminal Island FCI in his home state of California after a recent interview conducted from his cell at MDC.

The former “king of crypto” is serving 25 years for orchestrating a massive digital asset scheme that saw over $8 billion worth of customer funds stolen.