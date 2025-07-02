Trump: A trade agreement has been reached with Vietnam, and the Vietnamese market will be fully open to the United States By: PANews 2025/07/02 22:54

TRUMP $7.381 -2.00% LOT $0.01885 -7.46% TRADE $0.09625 -0.84% OPEN $0.0000000112 +0.17%

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said: I just reached a trade agreement with Vietnam. This will be a lot of cooperation between our two countries. The terms stipulate that Vietnam will pay a 20% tariff to the United States, applicable to any goods entering our territory, and a 40% tariff on any transit goods. In return, Vietnam will do something unprecedented, which is to completely open its market to the United States for trade. In other words, they will "open their market to the United States", which means that we will be able to sell our products to Vietnam at zero tariffs. In my opinion, SUV cars have performed very well in the US market, and it will be a good addition to the various product lines in the Vietnamese market.