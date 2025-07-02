BounceBit to launch tokenized stock products in Q4

By: PANews
2025/07/02 22:29
Major
MAJOR$0.1164-0.68%

PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, BounceBit announced that it will launch tokenized stock products in the fourth quarter, covering securities in four major securities markets: the United States, Europe, Hong Kong, China, and Japan. The service is built on BounceBit's Tokenized Stock Environment (TSE), a BounceBit native framework for issuing, pricing, and integrating securities in permissionless markets. From the first day of launch, BounceBit tokenized stocks will be fully integrated into the DeFi field: spot trading, DEX liquidity, collateral in lending agreements, applications in structured income strategies, and re-pledge.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия

Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия

Пост Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия впервые появился на Coinpedia Fintech News Pudgy Penguins и котирующаяся на Nasdaq компания Sharps Technology заключили партнерство для объединения казначейской системы Sharps на базе Solana с брендом Pudgy Penguins. Это сотрудничество направлено на повышение узнаваемости бренда и стимулирование институционального внедрения путем объединения NFT-активов со стратегиями онchain-казначейства. Оно предоставляет новые способы взаимодействия с активами на базе Экосистемы Solana как для розничных, так и для институциональных пользователей, подчеркивая ...
NFT
NFT$0.0000004295-0.50%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/10 20:48
Share
STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

Пост STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить способ генерации доходности стейблкоинами впервые появился на Coinpedia Fintech News STBL.com ("STBL"), протокол стейблкоинов нового поколения, объявил о стратегическом сотрудничестве с Ondo Finance, лидером в токенизации реальных активов. Партнерство открывает возможность выпуска USST на сумму до 50 миллионов долларов, обеспеченных USDY от Ondo, токенизированной доходной монетой, защищенной краткосрочными казначейскими облигациями США и банковскими депозитами до востребования. Интеграция знаменует новую эру в стейблкоинах ...
STBL
STBL$0.16683-25.35%
Ondo
ONDO$0.87418-1.22%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011197+0.02%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/10 21:05
Share
Предпродажа MandalaChain может стать мостом между традиционными предприятиями и Web3

Предпродажа MandalaChain может стать мостом между традиционными предприятиями и Web3

Основным токеном экосистемы Mandala Chain является KPG, который набирает моментум. При цене 0,027 долларов за токен на предпродаже, Mandala Chain уже привлекла 2,3 миллиона долларов от известных венчурных капиталистов и заметных инвесторов. Это развитие демонстрирует растущее внимание к амбициям Mandala Chain по соединению традиционного бизнеса с Web3. Токен $KPG привлекает внимание инвесторов [...] Пост "Предпродажа MandalaChain может стать мостом между традиционными предприятиями и Web3" впервые появился на Live Bitcoin News.
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06358-0.65%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01223+0.90%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01137-1.47%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/10 19:49
Share

Trending News

More

Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия

STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

Предпродажа MandalaChain может стать мостом между традиционными предприятиями и Web3

BitMine добавляет ETH на сумму 104 миллиона $ в Казначейство, поскольку Fundstrat прогнозирует целевую цену в 5,5 тысячи $ – ETH готов взорваться?

Ceffu получает лицензию VASP в Дубае для институционального хранения криптоактивов