Belgian bank KBC to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum trading services for retail customers By: PANews 2025/07/02 22:08

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Cointelegraph, KBC, one of the largest banks in Belgium, plans to provide Bitcoin and Ethereum investment services to retail customers through its investment platform Bolero, which is expected to obtain regulatory approval this fall. The bank's spokesperson said that it will focus on investor education, asset security and compliance operations to create a safe investment environment. If successfully implemented, KBC will become the first mainstream bank in Belgium to launch cryptocurrency services for retail customers.