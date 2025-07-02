Belgravia Hartford, a listed company, increased its holdings by approximately 9.35 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 15.75 BTC By: PANews 2025/07/02 21:23

BTC $120,271.65 -1.04% PART $0.2491 -4.99%

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Businesswire, Canadian listed company Belgravia Hartford announced the completion of its fourth Bitcoin purchase as part of its long-term Bitcoin treasury reserve strategy. Belgravia Hartford increased its holdings by 9.35295508 Bitcoins at a total consideration of US$1 million, increasing its Bitcoin holdings to 15.75 BTC.