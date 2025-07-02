North Korean hackers may hold 900+ crypto jobs, ZachXBT warns

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/02 21:18
MAY
MAY$0.03712-2.69%

North Korean hackers are using increasingly creative methods to infiltrate the crypto industry, exposing a significant and growing risk factor.

Hackers sponsored by the North Korean regime represent some of the most serious cybersecurity threats in the digital asset space. On Wednesday, June 2, crypto investigator ZachXBT suggested that North Korean operatives may have already infiltrated between 345 and 920 jobs in the crypto industry.

According to ZachXBT, crypto firms have paid at least $16.58 million to North Korean IT workers since the start of the year. At a monthly payroll rate of $2.76 million and assuming individual salaries range from $3,000 to $8,000, this suggests a minimum of 345 North Korean-linked employees, with the actual number possibly as high as 920.

Compounding the threat, these workers often refer other North Koreans into the same companies. Many exhibit clear red flags, including discrepancies such as Russian IP addresses despite claiming U.S. residency, failed KYC checks, and frequent GitHub username changes.

To boost his case, the investigator found one specific IT worker from North Korea, revealing his on-chain and real-life information. The IT worker, Sandy Nguyen, was spotted with a group of North Koreans at an event in Russia.

North Korean hackers are becoming more sophisticated

These operatives are not simply working freelance to earn income. In several cases, they have used insider roles to exploit crypto projects, gaining privileged access that enables hacks or rug pulls. This insider positioning makes them particularly dangerous to the industry.

ZachXBT warns that crypto firms must remain vigilant against such threats. In particular, he highlighted that North Korean actors increasingly control verified accounts on major U.S. exchanges like Robinhood and Coinbase. He also noted their growing ability to bypass KYC and AML procedures designed to prevent exactly this kind of infiltration.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия

Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия

Пост Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия впервые появился на Coinpedia Fintech News Pudgy Penguins и котирующаяся на Nasdaq компания Sharps Technology заключили партнерство для объединения казначейской системы Sharps на базе Solana с брендом Pudgy Penguins. Это сотрудничество направлено на повышение узнаваемости бренда и стимулирование институционального внедрения путем объединения NFT-активов со стратегиями онchain-казначейства. Оно предоставляет новые способы взаимодействия с активами на базе Экосистемы Solana как для розничных, так и для институциональных пользователей, подчеркивая ...
NFT
NFT$0.0000004295-0.50%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/10 20:48
Share
STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

Пост STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить способ генерации доходности стейблкоинами впервые появился на Coinpedia Fintech News STBL.com ("STBL"), протокол стейблкоинов нового поколения, объявил о стратегическом сотрудничестве с Ondo Finance, лидером в токенизации реальных активов. Партнерство открывает возможность выпуска USST на сумму до 50 миллионов долларов, обеспеченных USDY от Ondo, токенизированной доходной монетой, защищенной краткосрочными казначейскими облигациями США и банковскими депозитами до востребования. Интеграция знаменует новую эру в стейблкоинах ...
STBL
STBL$0.16683-25.35%
Ondo
ONDO$0.87418-1.22%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011197+0.02%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/10 21:05
Share
Предпродажа MandalaChain может стать мостом между традиционными предприятиями и Web3

Предпродажа MandalaChain может стать мостом между традиционными предприятиями и Web3

Основным токеном экосистемы Mandala Chain является KPG, который набирает моментум. При цене 0,027 долларов за токен на предпродаже, Mandala Chain уже привлекла 2,3 миллиона долларов от известных венчурных капиталистов и заметных инвесторов. Это развитие демонстрирует растущее внимание к амбициям Mandala Chain по соединению традиционного бизнеса с Web3. Токен $KPG привлекает внимание инвесторов [...] Пост "Предпродажа MandalaChain может стать мостом между традиционными предприятиями и Web3" впервые появился на Live Bitcoin News.
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06358-0.65%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01223+0.90%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01137-1.47%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/10 19:49
Share

Trending News

More

Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия

STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

Предпродажа MandalaChain может стать мостом между традиционными предприятиями и Web3

BitMine добавляет ETH на сумму 104 миллиона $ в Казначейство, поскольку Fundstrat прогнозирует целевую цену в 5,5 тысячи $ – ETH готов взорваться?

Ceffu получает лицензию VASP в Дубае для институционального хранения криптоактивов