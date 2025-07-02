Venture capital studio Thesis has acquired Bitcoin rebate platform Lolli

PANews reported on July 2 that according to The Block, Bitcoin venture capital studio Thesis announced the acquisition of Bitcoin rebate platform Lolli, and the transaction details were not disclosed. Lolli was founded in 2018, and users can earn Bitcoin rewards by shopping at 50,000 retailers or thousands of mobile games. The acquisition will integrate Lolli into the Thesis ecosystem, forming synergies with its Bitcoin financial platform Mezo and cross-chain protocol tBTC.

Lolli founder Alex Adelman said the merger will allow users to not only earn BTC, but also realize practical applications through products such as Mezo. The company also announced the spin-off of its enterprise-level rewards platform Mirado, which has provided white label rewards services to 85 million cardholders. Industry data shows that Lolli completed an $8 million Series B financing led by Bitkraft Ventures in 2023, with a total financing amount of $28.3 million.