US June non-farm payrolls report to be released tomorrow By: PANews 2025/07/02 21:00

FARM $26.65 +0.49% JUNE $0.091 -0.10%

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Jinshi, due to the US Independence Day holiday, the US June non-farm payrolls report was released ahead of schedule at 20:30 on July 3 (Thursday). On that day, US stocks and CME stock index futures trading closed ahead of schedule. On July 4, the US stock market was closed for one day. CME's precious metals, US oil, foreign exchange, and stock index futures contracts trading ended ahead of schedule at 01:00 on the 5th Beijing time, and ICE's Brent crude oil futures contracts trading ended ahead of schedule at 01:30 on the 5th Beijing time. Investors are kindly requested to pay attention.