SoDEX testnet is now online. Whitelisted users can participate in simulated trading and win generous $SOSO rewards

By: PANews
2025/07/02 20:11
PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, SoDEX, a high-performance trading chain incubated by AI investment research platform SoSoValue, has officially launched the test network at 20:00 on July 2, Hong Kong time, and opened simulated trading rights to the first batch of whitelisted users. Users can participate in the event to compete for the largest $SOSO reward pool in history. The test event started on July 2, and SoDEX will notify the new batch of whitelisted users by email every Monday at 20:00 (Hong Kong time). The first batch of whitelist emails have all been sent. Whitelisted users can earn points by performing simulated transactions, strategy testing, participating in the "Lucky Block" event, and submitting problem feedback, and redeem $SOSO tokens after the event.

SoDEX is built on the self-developed Layer1 public chain ValueChain, supports on-chain spot and derivatives order book transactions, and is committed to providing an efficient, secure, and stable decentralized trading environment for users with different trading experiences. Users can query the details of each order in real time through the block browser. SoDEX currently supports 118 spot trading pairs and innovatively supports trading products such as tokenized stocks and tokenized indices.

As of July 2, more than 80,000 people have applied for whitelist qualifications. Users who have not yet obtained the first batch of qualifications can continue to pay attention to the weekly whitelist distribution emails, or obtain qualifications by completing the SoDEX official Twitter tasks. In addition, the whitelist registration channel on the SoDEX official website will continue to be open, and SoDEX will also launch the activation code function in the future to provide more users with testing opportunities.

Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия

Пост Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия впервые появился на Coinpedia Fintech News Pudgy Penguins и котирующаяся на Nasdaq компания Sharps Technology заключили партнерство для объединения казначейской системы Sharps на базе Solana с брендом Pudgy Penguins. Это сотрудничество направлено на повышение узнаваемости бренда и стимулирование институционального внедрения путем объединения NFT-активов со стратегиями онchain-казначейства. Оно предоставляет новые способы взаимодействия с активами на базе Экосистемы Solana как для розничных, так и для институциональных пользователей, подчеркивая ...
STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

Пост STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить способ генерации доходности стейблкоинами впервые появился на Coinpedia Fintech News STBL.com ("STBL"), протокол стейблкоинов нового поколения, объявил о стратегическом сотрудничестве с Ondo Finance, лидером в токенизации реальных активов. Партнерство открывает возможность выпуска USST на сумму до 50 миллионов долларов, обеспеченных USDY от Ondo, токенизированной доходной монетой, защищенной краткосрочными казначейскими облигациями США и банковскими депозитами до востребования. Интеграция знаменует новую эру в стейблкоинах ...
Предпродажа MandalaChain может стать мостом между традиционными предприятиями и Web3

Основным токеном экосистемы Mandala Chain является KPG, который набирает моментум. При цене 0,027 долларов за токен на предпродаже, Mandala Chain уже привлекла 2,3 миллиона долларов от известных венчурных капиталистов и заметных инвесторов. Это развитие демонстрирует растущее внимание к амбициям Mandala Chain по соединению традиционного бизнеса с Web3. Токен $KPG привлекает внимание инвесторов [...] Пост "Предпродажа MandalaChain может стать мостом между традиционными предприятиями и Web3" впервые появился на Live Bitcoin News.
