Eclipse community leader: ES airdrop query page is not online yet, beware of false information By: PANews 2025/07/02 19:03

PANews reported on July 2 that Alucard, head of the Eclipse community, said on the X platform: "The official Eclipse airdrop query page has not yet been launched. Anyone claiming to know the ES allocation is misleading. No one has yet confirmed the airdrop allocation results. Users should wait for the official query tool to be launched and do not believe in rumors and FUD."