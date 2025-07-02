Swiss authorities ask Swissquote to strengthen anti-phishing measures, saying its crypto app Yuh is a major target of fraud By: PANews 2025/07/02 19:12

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Bloomberg, the Swiss financial regulator has warned Swissquote to strengthen measures to reduce phishing and fraudulent transactions. According to reports, more than 600 websites impersonating Swissquote or using fake login pages were found in the first half of this year. In response, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) warned that Swissquote's crypto trading app Yuh has become a major target for scammers and the company should strengthen relevant measures to reduce such attempts. Swissquote CEO Marc Buerki responded that due to recent advances in artificial intelligence technology, fraud attempts against the platform have surged, but despite this, Swissquote's system has not been compromised.