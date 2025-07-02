K33 once again increased his holdings by 10 BTC, bringing his total holdings to 35 BTC By: PANews 2025/07/02 19:01

BTC $120,170.03 -1.22%

PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, Bitcoin asset management company K33 purchased another 10 bitcoins for approximately 10 million Swedish kronor and currently holds a total of 35 bitcoins.