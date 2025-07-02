Ondo Finance to launch Ondo Global Markets, an on-chain US stock trading platform, this summer By: PANews 2025/07/02 17:47

U $0.001535 -56.50% ONDO $0.87656 -0.91%

PANews reported on July 2 that according to an official announcement, Ondo Finance announced that it will launch the on-chain U.S. stock trading platform Ondo Global Markets this summer. With the launch of the platform, more than 100 U.S. stocks will be introduced on the chain, and it is planned to expand to thousands by the end of the year.