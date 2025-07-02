Data: The proportion of Bitcoin supply held by exchanges has dropped to 14.5%, the lowest in nearly seven years By: PANews 2025/07/02 11:37

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Cointelegraph citing glassnode data, the proportion of Bitcoin supply held by exchanges fell for the first time in nearly seven years (since August 2018) to 14.5%, the lowest point in nearly seven years.