The Cyberspace Administration of China announced a special campaign to rectify the "black mouths" on the Internet involving enterprises, and accounts such as "Chai Duidui" and "Mengqi Bi Tan" were clo

By: PANews
2025/07/02 11:09
PANews reported on July 2 that according to the announcement of the National Cyberspace Administration of China, the National Cyberspace Administration of China has recently organized a special campaign called "Clear and Bright Optimizing the Business Network Environment - Rectifying the 'Black Mouths' of Enterprise-related Networks", deploying local cyberspace administration offices to actively accept and deal with illegal acts of network infringement involving enterprises, urging key websites and platforms to strengthen the management of information content involving enterprises, and strictly and quickly dealing with a number of illegal and irregular accounts involving enterprises. Some typical cases are reported as follows.

1. Accounts such as "Chai Duidui" fabricated false and untrue information about enterprises and maliciously slandered and attacked enterprises. Douyin accounts "Chai Duidui" and "Duidui Chai", Xiaohongshu account "Chai Duidui", etc., deliberately discredited the product quality of a certain enterprise without factual basis, maliciously slandered the image and reputation of a certain enterprise and entrepreneur, and took the opportunity to attract fans, divert traffic and bring goods. The accounts involved have been closed in accordance with the law and contract.

2. Accounts such as "Mengqi Bi Tan" published negative information about enterprises and sought illegal benefits. WeChat public accounts "Mengqi Bi Tan" and "Hui Chang Observation", Weibo account "-Meng Yonghui-", Baijiahao "Meng Yonghui", etc., have long collected and published negative and false information about enterprises. When enterprises communicated with them to delete false information, they threatened to carry out business cooperation. The accounts involved have been closed in accordance with the law and the account owners have been included in the platform blacklist management.

3. Accounts such as "CHESHOU" hyped up hot topics related to enterprises and released false and untrue information. In order to attract attention and traffic, accounts such as "CHESHOU" on Dongchedi, "CHESHOU" on Yiche, and "CHESHOU" on Sohu maliciously hyped up hot topics in the automotive industry such as smart driving and assisted driving, released false information about a certain brand of cars, fabricated casualties, fabricated court judgments, and maliciously slandered the quality of corporate products. The accounts involved have been closed in accordance with the law and contract.

4. Accounts such as "IoT Consulting Room" spread corporate trade secrets and disseminated false information. In order to gain traffic, the WeChat public accounts "IoT Consulting Room" and "IoT Consulting Room Extra" have long released the trade secrets of a high-tech company and maliciously spread false information, interfering with the normal production, operation and development of the company. The accounts involved have been closed in accordance with the law and contract.

5. Accounts such as "Xingdewangye" impersonated companies and entrepreneurs to conduct marketing. WeChat public accounts "Xingdewangye" and "Hangzhou Wa Xiaoha", WeChat video account "Xingdewangye Academy", Douyin account "Wang Shaofu-Hanci", etc., impersonated company names or published information in the name of entrepreneurs in account names and profiles to conduct commercial activities. The accounts involved have been dealt with in accordance with the law and contract, and the infringing information has been cleared.

