Jump received 33.1 million W from an address that had been dormant for 1 year 8 hours ago, worth about 2.34 million US dollars By: PANews 2025/07/02 11:17

W $0.105 -4.66%

PANews reported on July 2 that @ai_9684xtpa monitored that Jump received 33.1 million W worth $2.34 million from the address DURd9...BHH29, which had been dormant for a year, 8 hours ago. The funds came from institutional custodian Fireblocks, or were attributed to investors. Jump Crypto is the investor and parent company of Wormhole, which announced independent operations at the end of 2023.