The crypto market fell for two consecutive days, with the AI sector leading the decline by 4.48%, and BTC falling to $105,000

PANews reported on July 2 that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market sector has been falling for two consecutive days, and the AI sector fell 4.48% in 24 hours. Among them, Bittensor (TAO) and Worldcoin (WLD) fell 3.98% and 4.05% respectively, but KAITO was relatively strong, rising 1.11% against the trend. In addition, Bitcoin (BTC) fell 1.44% in 24 hours and continued to fall back to $105,000. Ethereum (ETH) fell 3.14%, once falling below $2,400.

In other sectors, the CeFi sector fell 2.03%, Hyperliquid (HYPE) fell 6.33%; the PayFi sector fell 2.70%, Telcoin (TEL) fell 7.49%, the Layer1 sector fell 3.05%, Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) fell 4.15% and 4.73% respectively; the Layer2 sector fell 3.42%, Optimism (OP) fell 5.34%, the Meme sector fell 4.05%, Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) fell 11.66%, and SPX6900 (SPX) fell again by 10.45%; the DeFi sector fell 4.14%, and Uniswap (UNI) fell 8.16%.

The crypto sector index, which reflects the historical market trends of the sector, shows that the ssiDeFi, ssiAI, and ssiMeme indices fell 4.79%, 4.25%, and 4.05%, respectively, in 24 hours.