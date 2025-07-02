Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.2) By: PANews 2025/07/02 10:16

FUN $0.008504 -1.32% BONK $0.00001919 +1.00% USELESS $0.35818 -9.09% STARTUP $0.005055 +21.60% AI $0.1245 +5.86% MEME $0.00245 +5.96% MEMES $0.00005578 +7.12%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/2 Update: bonk: $USELESS new high

believe：$STARTUP new high-tech launchpad vibe.fun ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!