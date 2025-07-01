DDC secures $528m for its corporate Bitcoin accumulation strategy

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/01 23:34
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04679-3.52%

DDC Enterprise, best known for its Asian food brands, has entered the big leagues. With a half-billion-dollar war chest and heavyweight backers, the company is making an audacious play to dominate corporate Bitcoin holdings.

In a press release on July 1, NYSE-listed DDC Enterprise announced the initial closing of its $528 million capital raise, backed by institutional heavyweights including Anson Funds, Animoca Brands, and Kenetic Capital.

The financing marks one of the largest Bitcoin (BTC)-dedicated raises by a publicly traded company and includes a mix of convertible notes, private placements, and an equity line of credit, all earmarked for aggressive BTC accumulation.

The move puts DDC on a radically different path from most consumer-facing companies. It also cements its position as one of the few public firms outside of tech or crypto sectors to aggressively restructure around Bitcoin.

DDC’s radical Bitcoin transformation

According to the press release, the initial closings of DDC’s $528 million financing package includes a $26 million PIPE investment from crypto-native institutions like Animoca Brands and Kenetic Capital, a $25 million convertible note from Anson Funds (with $275 million more available), and a $2 million private placement.

Perhaps most strategically significant is the $200 million equity line of credit, giving DDC dry powder to accumulate Bitcoin opportunistically during market dips.

This isn’t just treasury diversification; it’s a full-scale financial pivot. While DDC maintains its Asian food brands like DayDayCook and Yai’s Thai, its balance sheet is being radically reshaped. The company’s previous announcement in June made its ambitions clear: “Substantially all of the capital raise will be dedicated to expanding the Company’s Bitcoin treasury.”

CEO Norma Chu’s vision leaves little room for ambiguity:

DDC’s bet hinges on Bitcoin’s long-term appreciation outpacing traditional investments. With spot ETFs funneling institutional money into BTC and the 2024 halving historically preceding bull cycles, DDC’s timing aligns with a macro narrative gaining Wall Street credence. Yet risks loom: regulatory uncertainty, Bitcoin’s volatility, and the specter of illiquidity if markets swing erratically. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Предпродажа MandalaChain может стать мостом между традиционными предприятиями и Web3

Предпродажа MandalaChain может стать мостом между традиционными предприятиями и Web3

Основным токеном экосистемы Mandala Chain является KPG, который набирает моментум. При цене 0,027 долларов за токен на предпродаже, Mandala Chain уже привлекла 2,3 миллиона долларов от известных венчурных капиталистов и заметных инвесторов. Это развитие демонстрирует растущее внимание к амбициям Mandala Chain по соединению традиционного бизнеса с Web3. Токен $KPG привлекает внимание инвесторов [...] Пост "Предпродажа MandalaChain может стать мостом между традиционными предприятиями и Web3" впервые появился на Live Bitcoin News.
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06392-0.21%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01245+4.35%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01132-1.47%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/10 19:49
Share
Тупик на Капитолийском холме: Предложение DeFi вызывает столкновение в переговорах о структуре крипторынка

Тупик на Капитолийском холме: Предложение DeFi вызывает столкновение в переговорах о структуре крипторынка

TLDR: Утечка предложения DeFi от демократов, обозначившая разработчиков как посредников, встревожила крипто-сообщество. Республиканцы приостановили переговоры о структуре крипто-рынка после того, как демократы представили новое предложение по DeFi в среду. Офис сенатора Марка Уорнера столкнулся с звонками, поскольку криптоиндустрия раскритиковала проект регулирования DeFi. С приостановкой переговоров принятие законопроекта о структуре крипто-рынка до 2026 года [...] Пост "Тупик на Капитолийском холме: предложение по DeFi вызывает столкновение в переговорах о структуре крипто-рынка" впервые появился на Blockonomi.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001669-1.47%
Clash
CLASH$0.042487-18.53%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/10 19:51
Share
BitMine добавляет ETH на сумму 104 миллиона $ в Казначейство, поскольку Fundstrat прогнозирует целевую цену в 5,5 тысячи $ – ETH готов взорваться?

BitMine добавляет ETH на сумму 104 миллиона $ в Казначейство, поскольку Fundstrat прогнозирует целевую цену в 5,5 тысячи $ – ETH готов взорваться?

BitMine Immersion Technologies добавила 23 823 ETH стоимостью 103,7 миллиона $ в свою казну, достигнув в общей сложности 12,4 миллиарда $, в то время как аналитик Fundstrat Марк Ньютон предсказал, что Ethereum вырастет до 5 500 $, а институциональные холдинги достигли 12,48 миллиона ETH, что составляет 10,31% от предложения сети.
Эфириум
ETH$4,326.96+0.07%
4
4$0.12556-18.57%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/10 20:09
Share

Trending News

More

Предпродажа MandalaChain может стать мостом между традиционными предприятиями и Web3

Тупик на Капитолийском холме: Предложение DeFi вызывает столкновение в переговорах о структуре крипторынка

BitMine добавляет ETH на сумму 104 миллиона $ в Казначейство, поскольку Fundstrat прогнозирует целевую цену в 5,5 тысячи $ – ETH готов взорваться?

Ceffu получает лицензию VASP в Дубае для институционального хранения криптоактивов

Сможет ли XRP повторить рост цены BNB до 1 300 ATH? Аналитик показывает коэффициент