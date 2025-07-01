Wall Street’s Bitcoin proxy eyes $14b quarter, without selling a thing

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/01 22:40
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01754+0.34%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001571+3.76%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00474+11.52%

Michael Saylor’s once-unexciting software firm is now on track for a $14 billion windfall, not from enterprise sales, but from Bitcoin’s resurgence. As Wall Street debates whether his model is genius or gibberish, one thing is clear: The rules of corporate value are being rewritten.

On July 1st, Bloomberg reported that Michael Saylor’s Strategy (MSTR) is poised to book an unrealized $14 billion gain in Q2. This figure would place the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based firm among elite Wall Street earners like Amazon and JPMorgan.

The staggering sum stems not from the company’s software revenue, which remains modest at $112.8 million, but from a recent accounting shift that now values its 597,325 Bitcoin (BTC) holdings at market prices.

The move, coupled with BTC’s 30% rally last quarter, has turned Saylor’s controversial Bitcoin bet into one of the most audacious and divisive corporate experiments in modern finance.

How Strategy became Wall Street’s unlikely Bitcoin vanguard

When Michael Saylor first announced Strategy’s pivot to Bitcoin in August 2020 with a $250 million buy, Wall Street dismissed it as a desperate gamble by a fading enterprise software firm.

Four years later, that bet delivered a 3,300% stock surge, dwarfing the S&P 500’s 115% gain during the same period. Meanwhile Bitcoin itself appreciated roughly 1,000%, pushing Strategy’s holdings to over $64 billion.

That performance, driven less by business fundamentals than by its asset exposure, has turned Strategy into what many analysts now describe as a de facto Bitcoin ETF with a software wrapper.

The real turning point came on June 30, when Strategy earned inclusion in the Russell Top 200 Value Index, a benchmark traditionally reserved for cash-rich giants like ExxonMobil. This recognition underscores how radically perceptions have shifted.

The Russell Top 200 Value Index typically favors companies with stable earnings and dividends; metrics Strategy conspicuously lacks. Instead, its 19.7% year-to-date Bitcoin yield convinced FTSE Russell that scarcity alone could define value.

For critics, this represents a dangerous departure from fundamental analysis. For Saylor, it’s the ultimate vindication.

Critic brands Strategy’s model as “financial gibberish”

According to the Bloomberg report, renowned short-seller Jim Chanos has derided Strategy’s model as “financial gibberish,” advocating an arbitrage trade that shorts MSTR stock while going long Bitcoin. His argument hinges on the stock’s premium over its underlying BTC holdings, a gap he believes will inevitably collapse.

The feud reached new heights in Q2 when Bitcoin’s 30% rally generated a $14 billion paper profit for Strategy, while its legacy software business produced just $112.8 million in revenue.

Yet despite the volatility and skepticism, Strategy’s influence is spreading and has given rise to several imitators looking to copy Saylor’s success. Sharplink Gaming has built a substantial Ethereum treasury, Upexi raised $100 million specifically for Solana purchases, and BitMine Immersion secured $250 million to accumulate Ether.

Even blue-chip companies like Tesla and Block maintain Bitcoin holdings, though none approach Strategy’s single-minded accumulation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Предпродажа MandalaChain может стать мостом между традиционными предприятиями и Web3

Предпродажа MandalaChain может стать мостом между традиционными предприятиями и Web3

Основным токеном экосистемы Mandala Chain является KPG, который набирает моментум. При цене 0,027 долларов за токен на предпродаже, Mandala Chain уже привлекла 2,3 миллиона долларов от известных венчурных капиталистов и заметных инвесторов. Это развитие демонстрирует растущее внимание к амбициям Mandala Chain по соединению традиционного бизнеса с Web3. Токен $KPG привлекает внимание инвесторов [...] Пост "Предпродажа MandalaChain может стать мостом между традиционными предприятиями и Web3" впервые появился на Live Bitcoin News.
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06392-0.21%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01245+4.35%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01132-1.47%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/10 19:49
Share
Тупик на Капитолийском холме: Предложение DeFi вызывает столкновение в переговорах о структуре крипторынка

Тупик на Капитолийском холме: Предложение DeFi вызывает столкновение в переговорах о структуре крипторынка

TLDR: Утечка предложения DeFi от демократов, обозначившая разработчиков как посредников, встревожила крипто-сообщество. Республиканцы приостановили переговоры о структуре крипто-рынка после того, как демократы представили новое предложение по DeFi в среду. Офис сенатора Марка Уорнера столкнулся с звонками, поскольку криптоиндустрия раскритиковала проект регулирования DeFi. С приостановкой переговоров принятие законопроекта о структуре крипто-рынка до 2026 года [...] Пост "Тупик на Капитолийском холме: предложение по DeFi вызывает столкновение в переговорах о структуре крипто-рынка" впервые появился на Blockonomi.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001669-1.47%
Clash
CLASH$0.042487-18.53%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/10 19:51
Share
BitMine добавляет ETH на сумму 104 миллиона $ в Казначейство, поскольку Fundstrat прогнозирует целевую цену в 5,5 тысячи $ – ETH готов взорваться?

BitMine добавляет ETH на сумму 104 миллиона $ в Казначейство, поскольку Fundstrat прогнозирует целевую цену в 5,5 тысячи $ – ETH готов взорваться?

BitMine Immersion Technologies добавила 23 823 ETH стоимостью 103,7 миллиона $ в свою казну, достигнув в общей сложности 12,4 миллиарда $, в то время как аналитик Fundstrat Марк Ньютон предсказал, что Ethereum вырастет до 5 500 $, а институциональные холдинги достигли 12,48 миллиона ETH, что составляет 10,31% от предложения сети.
Эфириум
ETH$4,326.96+0.07%
4
4$0.12556-18.57%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/10 20:09
Share

Trending News

More

Предпродажа MandalaChain может стать мостом между традиционными предприятиями и Web3

Тупик на Капитолийском холме: Предложение DeFi вызывает столкновение в переговорах о структуре крипторынка

BitMine добавляет ETH на сумму 104 миллиона $ в Казначейство, поскольку Fundstrat прогнозирует целевую цену в 5,5 тысячи $ – ETH готов взорваться?

Ceffu получает лицензию VASP в Дубае для институционального хранения криптоактивов

Сможет ли XRP повторить рост цены BNB до 1 300 ATH? Аналитик показывает коэффициент