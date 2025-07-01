Powell: The vast majority of Fed members expect to cut interest rates later this year, and it is impossible to say whether it is too early to consider a rate cut in July By: PANews 2025/07/01 21:56

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said that the vast majority of Federal Reserve members expect to cut interest rates later this year, and it is impossible to say whether it is too early to consider a rate cut in July; no meeting (possibility of action) will be ruled out, and it will depend on the data.