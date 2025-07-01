Bloomberg: Deutsche Bank plans to launch cryptocurrency custody service in 2026 By: PANews 2025/07/01 18:28

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Bloomberg, people familiar with the matter revealed that Deutsche Bank AG plans to launch a digital asset custody service next year and has invited Bitpanda Technology Solutions, the technology department of the cryptocurrency exchange Bitpanda, to assist in building the service. People familiar with the matter said that Deutsche Bank's corporate banking department first announced its custody plan in 2022, and the department will continue to cooperate with Swiss technology provider Taurus SA on the service.