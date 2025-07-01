US Senate votes to remove AI regulation ban from Trump tax reform bill By: PANews 2025/07/01 16:30

U $0.001153 -64.80% TRUMP $7.225 -3.08% AI $0.1183 -0.33% BAN $0.06911 -3.47%

PANews reported on July 1 that the U.S. Senate voted to remove the ban on AI regulation from Trump’s tax reform bill.