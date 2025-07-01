FATF warns of stablecoin crime risks, crypto executives: Not targeting the crypto industry

By: PANews
2025/07/01 16:45
Notcoin
NOT$0.00149-1.97%

PANews reported on July 1 that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recently warned of a rise in stablecoin-related criminal activities, but executives of blockchain intelligence companies said that this is not a threat to the cryptocurrency industry, but rather emphasizes the need for strengthened supervision and monitoring.

Executives from Chainalysis and Asset Reality believe that this warning is intended to promote unified licensing and supervision of stablecoin issuers, strengthen real-time monitoring and international collaboration to track and combat illicit capital flows, rather than prohibit the development of stablecoins.

Chainalysis data shows that the 2025 Crypto Crime Report shows that 63% of on-chain illegal transactions are denominated in stablecoins. Experts point out that the transparency and traceability of stablecoins make them not the best choice for criminals. At the same time, centralized stablecoin issuers also have the ability to freeze illegal funds. For example, Tether once froze $225 million in USDT funds involved in the case.

In addition, blockchain investigator ZachXBT pointed out that Circle’s USDC was used by North Korean IT workers for payment activities, and said that Circle did not take adequate measures to detect or freeze such activities. Previously, Circle had frozen $57 million in USDC at the request of a US court.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

RLUSD от Ripple приближается к 1 миллиарду долларов, в то время как XRP падает – почему $BEST может быть более разумной ставкой

RLUSD от Ripple приближается к 1 миллиарду долларов, в то время как XRP падает – почему $BEST может быть более разумной ставкой

Краткие факты: 1️⃣ Ripple блокирует еще 4M $XRP в условном депонировании для стабилизации предложения, поскольку цены падают ниже $3. 2️⃣ Стейблкоин $RLUSD приближается к отметке $1B после расширения Ripple в Бахрейне. 3️⃣ Фокус в криптовалюте смещается с ценовых спекуляций на реальную утилитарность и инфраструктуру. 4️⃣ Токены кошельков, такие как $BEST, набирают популярность как следующие [...]
Рипл
XRP$2.7267-2.02%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003015-1.30%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02341+0.64%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/10 22:28
Share
Meta Games Coin: Проект play-to-earn сообщает о значительном росте

Meta Games Coin: Проект play-to-earn сообщает о значительном росте

Meta Games Coin продемонстрировал значительный рост за год, поскольку его внедрение стремительно растет в экосистемах NFT, P2E и метавселенной. Meta Games Coin (MGC), криптовалюта в экосистеме RZ Oasis, разработанная Coin Factory, демонстрирует стабильно впечатляющее внедрение...
Metarace
META$0.000000000000000000003-80.64%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04285-8.63%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004289-0.57%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/10 23:04
Share
3 токена дешевле Dogecoin, которые могут достичь 1 $ в 2025 году

3 токена дешевле Dogecoin, которые могут достичь 1 $ в 2025 году

Dogecoin на протяжении многих лет был лицом мем-коинов, но более новые токены начинают набирать популярность благодаря гораздо более низким ценам и более сильным экосистемам.
1
1$0.005006-23.51%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00231-1.11%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.02011-27.53%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/10/10 23:41
Share

Trending News

More

RLUSD от Ripple приближается к 1 миллиарду долларов, в то время как XRP падает – почему $BEST может быть более разумной ставкой

Meta Games Coin: Проект play-to-earn сообщает о значительном росте

3 токена дешевле Dogecoin, которые могут достичь 1 $ в 2025 году

Обвал Биткоина больше невозможен: Артур Хейс хоронит 4-летний цикл

Акции Ford Motor Company ($F): Перестановка в руководстве, поскольку Ford укрепляет глобальные операции и назначает нового президента в Европе