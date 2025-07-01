The Blockchain Group plans to raise around €11 million to support its Bitcoin financial strategy By: PANews 2025/07/01 14:18

PANews reported on July 1 that The Blockchain Group announced that it will raise approximately 11 million euros through equity increase and convertible bond issuance to support its Bitcoin financial strategy. The financing includes the issuance of new shares at a price of approximately 5.251 euros per share through an "ATM-type" capital increase agreement with TOBAM, for a total amount of approximately 1 million euros. In addition, the company's wholly-owned subsidiary The Blockchain Group Luxembourg SA will issue convertible bonds without pre-emptive subscription rights at a conversion price of 5.174 euros per share (a 30% premium to the closing price on June 27, 2025). TOBAM and Adam Back each subscribed for 5 million euros, for a total amount of approximately 10 million euros.