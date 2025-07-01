Major German bank to offer crypto trading by 2026 amid bank ‘FOMO’ By: PANews 2025/07/01 13:56

FOMO $0.00001315 +7.69% MAJOR $0.11377 -2.23% BANK $0.1287 -4.10%

Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe execs once ruled out adopting crypto over concerns of volatility and risk, and the banking giant also blocked customer crypto transactions back in 2015.