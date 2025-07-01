Bitcoin L2 network Zulu Network transforms into an AI project, former OpenAI expert serves as strategic AI director

PANews reported on July 1 that Bitcoin Layer 2 network Zulu Network announced its transformation into the AI field, focusing on decentralized AI models, AI-driven smart contracts, and the integration of blockchain and AI.
Former OpenAI expert Ishant Singh joined the team as strategic AI director to promote the development of the protocol. Zulu plans to support liquidity through the BNB chain. The main network and related services will be closed on July 30, 2025, and suspended on August 30. Whether to restart in the future will depend on demand.
