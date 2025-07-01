[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 1, 2025 – Mystery Wallet Sends $20K to Satoshi Nakamoto’s Address – Accident or Tribute? By: CryptoNews 2025/07/01 12:42

CAP $0.10712 -2.38% MYSTERY $0.0000000010187 -0.82% JUNE $0.095 +4.28% WALLET $0.02836 +18.86%

The crypto news feed shows mixed signals today, with the crypto market cap falling 2.8%. Bitcoin is performing steadily, closing June at a record monthly high of $107,100, while Ethereum has lost some ground but still stands above $2,450. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.