Analysts raise chance of SOL, XRP and LTC ETF approval to 95% By: PANews 2025/07/01 11:40

SOL $210.72 -3.16% ALTCOIN $0.0004305 +7.57% XRP $2.7241 -2.10% LTC $125.27 +7.68%

Crypto ETF summer has arrived with America’s first staked Solana ETP and increased odds for other spot altcoin funds, according to analysts.