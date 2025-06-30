Hyperliquid's "insider whale" doubled short positions turned losses into profits, and now has a floating profit of $197,000 By: PANews 2025/06/30 23:12

JUNE $0.095 +4.28% NOW $0.0046 +9.26%

PANews reported on June 30 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, Hyperliquid's "insider whale" has now turned its double short positions from loss to profit. The total short position of 40x BTC & 25x ETH is currently worth 197 million US dollars, and has now made a floating profit of 197,000 US dollars. Among them, BTC is still in a floating loss state, and the green turn is mainly due to the decline of ETH.