US Treasury Secretary: Stablecoin legislation may be completed in mid-July By: PANews 2025/06/30 21:58

U $0.001136 -64.79% MAY $0.03636 -2.93% JUNE $0.095 +4.28%

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Jinshi, U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessant said that stablecoin legislation may be completed in mid-July, which will be a source of demand for U.S. Treasuries.