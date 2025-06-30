The Blockchain Group boosts Bitcoin holdings by 60 BTC, reports 1,270% YTD BTC yield

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/30 19:35
The Blockchain Group has added 60 BTC to its Bitcoin stash following a series of recent capital raises, bringing its total holdings to 1,788 BTC.

The Blockchain Group, Europe’s first Bitcoin Treasury Company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, has confirmed the acquisition of an additional 60 Bitcoin (BTC) for approximately €5.5 million, bringing its total BTC holdings to 1,788 BTC, valued at around €161.3 million.

This was made possible through a combination of recent capital operations, including the conversion of warrants and new equity subscriptions. Notably, Blockstream CEO Adam Back subscribed to 2.1 million shares at €0.544 per share, contributing approximately €1.16 million toward the bitcoin purchase. Asset manager TOBAM also participated, subscribing to 262,605 shares for around €0.14 million, as part of legal adjustment measures for convertible note holders.

In addition, the company converted over 1.1 million warrants (BSA 2025-01) into shares, raising €0.6 million, and finalized a separate €4.1 million capital raise under its “ATM-type” program with TOBAM.

The capital raise came after the recent shareholder vote that approved an increase in the company’s fundraising limit to €500 million in nominal value. The resolution passed with more than 95% of votes in favor, signaling strong investor backing for the company’s shift toward a Bitcoin-focused strategy.

Additionally, the company reported a BTC yield of approximately 1,270.7% year-to-date, reflecting a net gain of over 500 BTC, valued at around €46.7 million. The Blockchain Group’s total Bitcoin holdings now stand at 1,788 BTC, acquired at an average price of approximately €90,213 per BTC.

The Blockchain Group started building its Bitcoin holdings in November last year. In its 2024 financial results, the company announced a 709% return on its Bitcoin investments, which means that the YTD yield of 1,270% reported for the first half of 2025 already surpasses the total return achieved in 2024.

The company’s goal is to accumulate approximately 170,000 BTC — equivalent to 1% of the total Bitcoin supply — by 2032, with a focus on gradually increasing the amount of Bitcoin held per fully diluted share.

