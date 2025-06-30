Spain cracks down on €460M crypto fraud network in Europol-backed operation

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/30 20:03
Major
MAJOR$0.11448-1.34%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.095+4.28%

Spanish authorities, with Europol and international partners, arrested five suspects in a major operation targeting a €460 million crypto fraud network.

On 25 June, the Spanish Guardia Civil, backed by Europol and law enforcement partners from Estonia, France, and the United States, executed coordinated raids that led to the arrests of five individuals behind one of Europe’s largest crypto fraud operations to date. Three arrests were carried out on the Canary Islands and two in Madrid.

The group allegedly operated through a network of sales representatives worldwide who persuaded people to invest in fraudulent crypto schemes. They collected funds from victims through cash withdrawals, bank transfers, and crypto-transfers. According to investigators, the criminal network defrauded over 5,000 victims around the world, laundering an estimated €460 million in illicit profits.

Investigators believe the organization set up a complex corporate and banking network based in Hong Kong, using payment gateways and accounts opened under different names across various crypto exchanges. This system allowed them to receive, store, and move criminal proceeds while making it difficult for authorities to trace the money. The investigation is still ongoing.

A similar, though smaller-scale, case was uncovered just weeks earlier, when a coalition of authorities from Germany, Cyprus, Albania, the UK, and Israel — with support from Eurojust and Europol — dismantled a €3 million online investment fraud scheme. The group operated fake trading platforms and used psychological tactics via bogus brokers to convince victims to invest increasing amounts, which were never actually traded.

In Europol’s Serious and Organised Crime Threat Assessment released in March, online fraud has been identified as one of the main threats to the EU’s internal security. Furthermore, Europol anticipates that online fraud will soon surpass other forms of organized crime, driven by the growing use of AI.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

RLUSD от Ripple приближается к 1 миллиарду долларов, в то время как XRP падает – почему $BEST может быть более разумной ставкой

RLUSD от Ripple приближается к 1 миллиарду долларов, в то время как XRP падает – почему $BEST может быть более разумной ставкой

Краткие факты: 1️⃣ Ripple блокирует еще 4M $XRP в условном депонировании для стабилизации предложения, поскольку цены падают ниже $3. 2️⃣ Стейблкоин $RLUSD приближается к отметке $1B после расширения Ripple в Бахрейне. 3️⃣ Фокус в криптовалюте смещается с ценовых спекуляций на реальную утилитарность и инфраструктуру. 4️⃣ Токены кошельков, такие как $BEST, набирают популярность как следующие [...]
Рипл
XRP$2.734-2.01%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003015-1.30%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02356+0.59%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/10 22:28
Share
Meta Games Coin: Проект play-to-earn сообщает о значительном росте

Meta Games Coin: Проект play-to-earn сообщает о значительном росте

Meta Games Coin продемонстрировал значительный рост за год, поскольку его внедрение стремительно растет в экосистемах NFT, P2E и метавселенной. Meta Games Coin (MGC), криптовалюта в экосистеме RZ Oasis, разработанная Coin Factory, демонстрирует стабильно впечатляющее внедрение...
Metarace
META$0.0000000000000000000029-81.16%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04279-9.15%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004287-0.41%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/10 23:04
Share
Пользователь Hyperliquid теряет 21 миллион $ после предполагаемого компрометирования приватного ключа

Пользователь Hyperliquid теряет 21 миллион $ после предполагаемого компрометирования приватного ключа

TLDR Трейдер Hyperliquid потерял 21 миллион долларов после кражи его приватного ключа. Украденные активы, включая 17,75 миллионов DAI, были немедленно переведены в блокчейн Ethereum. Кража приватных ключей продолжает оставаться основным риском безопасности в криптовалютах. Нарушение безопасности Hyperliquid усиливает опасения относительно децентрализованных платформ. Трейдер потерял примерно 21 миллион долларов на Hyperliquid, децентрализованной бирже, [...] Статья "Пользователь Hyperliquid теряет 21 миллион долларов после предполагаемого компрометирования приватного ключа" впервые появилась на CoinCentral.
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0000844-4.63%
DAI
DAI$0.9992-0.02%
Major
MAJOR$0.11448-1.34%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/10 21:54
Share

Trending News

More

RLUSD от Ripple приближается к 1 миллиарду долларов, в то время как XRP падает – почему $BEST может быть более разумной ставкой

Meta Games Coin: Проект play-to-earn сообщает о значительном росте

Пользователь Hyperliquid теряет 21 миллион $ после предполагаемого компрометирования приватного ключа

Обвал Биткоина больше невозможен: Артур Хейс хоронит 4-летний цикл

Акции Ford Motor Company ($F): Перестановка в руководстве, поскольку Ford укрепляет глобальные операции и назначает нового президента в Европе