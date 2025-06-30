HashKey Tokenisation and Hong Kong PolyU sign a memorandum of understanding to enhance academic and industry collaboration

PANews reported on June 30 that HashKey's professional token business HashKey Tokenisation announced today that it has signed a memorandum of cooperation (MOU) with the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. The two parties will use the "Hong Kong Digital Asset Development Policy Declaration 2.0" as the core framework to jointly promote the development of the RWA industry and cultivate professional talents and practitioners in the field of digital assets. The two parties will build an innovative ecosystem of academic and industrial collaboration, jointly conduct academic research, publish research reports, and co-organize summit forums to jointly explore technological breakthroughs and industry development in the field of digital assets, and jointly build the Hong Kong Web3 hub.

Liu Jia, CEO of HashKey Tokenisation, said at the signing ceremony: "This cooperation will deepen the academic and industrial collaboration in Hong Kong's Web3 innovation. The Hong Kong Polytechnic University has a profound academic accumulation in theoretical cutting-edge research and talent training, while HashKey Tokenisation has rich practical experience and successful cases in the fields of stablecoins, RWA (real world assets) and compliance infrastructure. The synergy of the two parties' advantages will accelerate the implementation of the digital asset knowledge system and promote the sustainable development of the industry."