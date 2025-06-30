Legendary Short-Seller Chanos Slams Bitcoin Treasuries as ‘Financial Gibberish’

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/30 17:20
RealLink
REAL$0.07912-2.69%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.07939-3.17%
Биткоин
BTC$118,604-1.78%
Boom
BOOM$0.030107-6.01%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04261-9.41%

Legendary short-seller Jim Chanos is taking aim at the rise of Bitcoin treasury companies that raise funds solely to stockpile the cryptocurrency.

Key Takeaways:

  • Jim Chanos slammed Bitcoin treasury firms like Michael Saylor’s Strategy.
  • He warned that investors are being misled into believing stockpiling Bitcoin alone generates real economic value.
  • Chanos also cautioned that the AI boom could face a sharp pullback.

In a recent live interview for the Odd Lots podcast, Chanos criticized the business model popularized by Michael Saylor’s Strategy, calling its approach “financial gibberish.”

Chanos noted that Strategy’s market capitalization now tops $100 billion, nearly double the roughly $60 billion worth of Bitcoin it holds on its balance sheet.

Chanos Dismisses Saylor’s ‘Risk-Free’ Bitcoin Treasury Pitch

Saylor has defended Strategy’s valuation, arguing that the company’s ability to raise capital at a premium effectively renders its strategy “risk-free.” Chanos, however, rejected that logic outright.

“There’s a wonderful sales job that’s being done about the fact that this is an economic engine in and of itself,” he said.

“And so therefore, terms like ‘Bitcoin yield’ are used and I’ve called them financial gibberish because they are.”

His pointed comments continue a long-running feud with Saylor over Strategy’s true value, which Chanos argues is wildly disconnected from the worth of its Bitcoin holdings.

He warned that investors are being misled by flashy narratives into believing these companies generate meaningful economic activity simply by accumulating digital assets.

Alongside his critique of Bitcoin treasuries, Chanos turned his attention to the red-hot artificial intelligence sector, cautioning that the AI boom could face a sharp correction.

He drew parallels to the late-1990s frenzy surrounding networking giants like Cisco and Lucent, which rode the early internet wave to towering valuations before seeing orders collapse during the TMT bust.

“There is an ecosystem around the AI boom that is considerable, as there was for TMT back in ‘99 and 2000,” Chanos said.

“But it is a riskier revenue stream because if people pull back, they can pull back CapEx very easily.”

He explained that corporate spending on data centers and semiconductors could quickly dry up if macroeconomic headwinds, like a cooling labor market or rising tariffs, force companies to pause investments.

While Chanos acknowledged the AI sector has yet to hit a tipping point, he warned that many investors may be underestimating the risk of a sudden reversal in corporate demand.

VanEck Raises Concerns Over Corporate Bitcoin Strategies

Matthew Sigel, head of digital asset research at VanEck, has also voiced concerns over the Bitcoin treasury strategies adopted by some publicly traded firms, warning that aggressive BTC accumulation could ultimately hurt shareholders.

Sigel singled out the use of at-the-market (ATM) share issuance programs, arguing that these can become dilutive if a company’s stock price nears its Bitcoin net asset value (NAV).

As reported, over the past week, at least nine UK firms, from web design startups to mining businesses, have announced plans to buy Bitcoin or revealed recent purchases to add the cryptocurrency to their corporate treasuries.

Among the UK firms, AI services provider Tao Alpha disclosed plans to raise £100 million after revealing a bitcoin treasury plan that triggered investor interest.

Smarter Web Company, a small website design firm, saw its market value rocket from £4 million to over £1 billion in just two months after announcing its Bitcoin purchases in April, although shares have since cooled.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

RLUSD от Ripple приближается к 1 миллиарду долларов, в то время как XRP падает – почему $BEST может быть более разумной ставкой

RLUSD от Ripple приближается к 1 миллиарду долларов, в то время как XRP падает – почему $BEST может быть более разумной ставкой

Краткие факты: 1️⃣ Ripple блокирует еще 4M $XRP в условном депонировании для стабилизации предложения, поскольку цены падают ниже $3. 2️⃣ Стейблкоин $RLUSD приближается к отметке $1B после расширения Ripple в Бахрейне. 3️⃣ Фокус в криптовалюте смещается с ценовых спекуляций на реальную утилитарность и инфраструктуру. 4️⃣ Токены кошельков, такие как $BEST, набирают популярность как следующие [...]
Рипл
XRP$2.7536-1.22%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003015-1.30%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02358+0.85%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/10 22:28
Share
В 2021 году SOL превратил 1K $ в 100K $, теперь аналитики прогнозируют такую же траекторию для этого крипто-гема за 0.035 $

В 2021 году SOL превратил 1K $ в 100K $, теперь аналитики прогнозируют такую же траекторию для этого крипто-гема за 0.035 $

В 2021 году инвесторы, которые рано заметили Solana (SOL), наблюдали, как 1000 $ превратились в 100 000 $ за несколько месяцев. Этот момент изменил то, как люди смотрят на криптовалютные графики — не как на случайные спекуляции, а как на запись реальных инноваций. Теперь аналитики считают, что Mutuum Finance (MUTM) будет следовать аналогичной ценовой траектории, готовясь к полному запуску [...] Статья "2021 SOL превратил 1K $ в 100K $, теперь аналитики прогнозируют такую же траекторию для этой драгоценности за 0,035 $" впервые появилась на Blockonomi.
Солана
SOL$212.22-2.83%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00462+9.73%
1
1$0.005013-23.41%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/10 21:50
Share
Пользователь Hyperliquid теряет 21 миллион $ после предполагаемого компрометирования приватного ключа

Пользователь Hyperliquid теряет 21 миллион $ после предполагаемого компрометирования приватного ключа

TLDR Трейдер Hyperliquid потерял 21 миллион долларов после кражи его приватного ключа. Украденные активы, включая 17,75 миллионов DAI, были немедленно переведены в блокчейн Ethereum. Кража приватных ключей продолжает оставаться основным риском безопасности в криптовалютах. Нарушение безопасности Hyperliquid усиливает опасения относительно децентрализованных платформ. Трейдер потерял примерно 21 миллион долларов на Hyperliquid, децентрализованной бирже, [...] Статья "Пользователь Hyperliquid теряет 21 миллион долларов после предполагаемого компрометирования приватного ключа" впервые появилась на CoinCentral.
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0000843-4.74%
DAI
DAI$0.9993+0.01%
Major
MAJOR$0.1153-0.80%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/10 21:54
Share

Trending News

More

RLUSD от Ripple приближается к 1 миллиарду долларов, в то время как XRP падает – почему $BEST может быть более разумной ставкой

В 2021 году SOL превратил 1K $ в 100K $, теперь аналитики прогнозируют такую же траекторию для этого крипто-гема за 0.035 $

Пользователь Hyperliquid теряет 21 миллион $ после предполагаемого компрометирования приватного ключа

Обвал Биткоина больше невозможен: Артур Хейс хоронит 4-летний цикл

Акции Ford Motor Company ($F): Перестановка в руководстве, поскольку Ford укрепляет глобальные операции и назначает нового президента в Европе