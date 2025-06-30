UK-listed Cel AI has raised £10 million to buy Bitcoin By: PANews 2025/06/30 17:02

CEL $0.05252 -4.73% AI $0.1192 +0.67% JUNE $0.091 -0.10%

PANews reported on June 30 that according to an official announcement, British listed company Cel AI has raised 10 million pounds (about 13.7 million US dollars) to purchase Bitcoin and launch its Bitcoin reserve strategy, which is still subject to approval by the shareholders' meeting on July 17.