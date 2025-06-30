The Blockchain Group, a European listed company, increased its holdings of 60 bitcoins and currently holds a total of 1,788 bitcoins By: PANews 2025/06/30 14:54

PANews reported on June 30 that according to an official tweet, the European listed company The Blockchain Group increased its holdings of 60 bitcoins, worth approximately US$6.51 million, and currently holds a total of 1,788 bitcoins.