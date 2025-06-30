Data: Bitcoin closed up 31.41% in the second quarter By: PANews 2025/06/30 13:35

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Cointelegraph, Coinglass data showed that Bitcoin closed up 31.41% in the second quarter of 2025 and fell 11.82% in the first quarter.