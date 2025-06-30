Vitalik and Offchain Labs CSO to participate in Robinhood’s fireside chat in Cannes By: PANews 2025/06/30 09:58

PANews reported on June 30 that Robinhood tweeted that its cryptocurrency manager Johann Kerbrat, Offchain Labs ( Chief Strategy Officer AJ Warner) and Vitalik Buterin will participate in a fireside chat in Cannes at 1:45 (UTC+8) on July 1.